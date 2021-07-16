Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $230.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.