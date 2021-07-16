Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,180.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $5,180.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00234745 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

