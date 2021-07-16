Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Gino Dellomo Sells 317,052 Shares

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $7,035,383.88.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Black Knight by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.