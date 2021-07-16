BlackRock Inc. Buys 9,738 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 121,688 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HBP opened at $5.28 on Friday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

