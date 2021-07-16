BlackRock Inc. Has $194,000 Position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, North Run Capital LP raised its position in Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 630,544 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Gp L. Bcp sold 5,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Also, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $387,958. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.