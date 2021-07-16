BlackRock Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Educational Development worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Educational Development by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Educational Development Co. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

