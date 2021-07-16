BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,406 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Virco Mfg. worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.