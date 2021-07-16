BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 170,800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESO stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $960.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.39. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

