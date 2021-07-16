BlackRock Inc. Sells 122 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

IJT stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

