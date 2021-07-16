BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,859 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BBGI stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 36,631 shares of company stock worth $93,459 in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

