Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.20. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 34,932 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

