Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $1,888.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,850,221 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

