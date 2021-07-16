Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

