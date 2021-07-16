Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Blucora worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Blucora by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BCOR stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $799.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,652.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

