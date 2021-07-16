BMO Capital Markets Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Aritzia stock opened at C$35.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 206.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.05. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

