Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.09. Approximately 2,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Specifically, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

