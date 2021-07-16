BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $451.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $457.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $510.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

BOK Financial stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BOK Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

