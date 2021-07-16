boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 380 ($4.96). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 452.22 ($5.91).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.66) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 38.76. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

