Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Booking worth $181,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Booking by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

