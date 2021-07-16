Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

