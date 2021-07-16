Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. 6,065,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,263,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

