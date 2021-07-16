British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 508.80 ($6.65). British Land shares last traded at GBX 503.80 ($6.58), with a volume of 1,258,929 shares changing hands.

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter purchased 39,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,216 shares of company stock worth $29,041,283.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

