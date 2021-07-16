Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.66. 1,091,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,502,264. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.73.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,570 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,712 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

