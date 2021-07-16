Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

