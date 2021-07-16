Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 221,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,090. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,026,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

