Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,513.50. 12,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,431.11. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4,915.94 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.