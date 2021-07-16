Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.64. VMware posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $5,002,368. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

