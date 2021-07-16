Brokerages Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce $67.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $103.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $269.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $21,330,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Zovio in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

