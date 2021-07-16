Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.