Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

