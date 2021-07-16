Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.59. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

