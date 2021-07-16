Brokerages Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Gartner posted sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $253.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

