Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.03). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,821 shares of company stock worth $12,328,089 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

