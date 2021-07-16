Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,007 shares of company stock worth $4,639,488 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,866. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

