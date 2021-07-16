Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 21,795.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

