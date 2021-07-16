Brokerages Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Target Price at $19.00

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

CMRX opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.57. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

