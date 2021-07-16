Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $22.83

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

