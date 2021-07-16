Brokerages Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target at $24.43

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

XENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

