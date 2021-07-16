Brokerages Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Price Target at €258.71

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €261.83 ($308.04).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Linde in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ETR LIN opened at €247.70 ($291.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €244.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. Linde has a 12 month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12 month high of €250.65 ($294.88). The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion and a PE ratio of 53.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

