Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $15.27

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

MAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 48,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,926,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

