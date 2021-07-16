Brokers Issue Forecasts for L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

LHX opened at $223.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $225.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $137,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,882 shares of company stock worth $56,056,750 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

