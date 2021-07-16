Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.