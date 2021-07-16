Brokers Offer Predictions for Bouygues SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bouygues in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.25. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

