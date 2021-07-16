Brokers Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

