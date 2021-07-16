Brokers Set Expectations for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$85.28 million and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.51 million for the quarter.

In other Superior Gold news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,589,144.43.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

