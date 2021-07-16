Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $45.51 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBU shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. iA Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

