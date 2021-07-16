Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

