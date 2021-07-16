Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $213,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

