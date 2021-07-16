Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $227,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,200,455.01. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

