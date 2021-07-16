Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 27.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $164,693,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $4,153,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $259.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $261.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $1,058,112.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,362 shares of company stock worth $76,651,305 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

